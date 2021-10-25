Yesterday saw a blockbuster competition between India and Pakistan. It was team India’s first match in the ongoing T20 world cup. On the contrary of what we expected, the match was pretty one-sided. It was a rival team that scored a victory, leaving Virat Kohli and the team to get trolled on social media.

As expected, after India’s loss against Pakistan, fans have lost their calm and reacted to it on Twitter. Amid it, many hilarious memes are out and hashtags like ‘overconfidence’ are trending over Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

Check out some hilarious memes on Ind vs Pak T20 match:

Pandya after scoring 11 runs 😂#PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/eq9MGDQDXl — yeh PAKISTANi yeh (@01_farina) October 24, 2021

Meanwhile, recently Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a glimpse of their daughter Vamika on social media. In the picture, Virat can be seen laughing while looking at Vamika, who can be seen sitting in a play ball pit. Baby Vamika’s cute little ponytails are too cute to miss and the actress’ caption for the picture is as lovely as the photo itself.

Anushka shared the picture and wrote, “My whole heart in one frame.” Fans on social media are now gushing over the photo. Soon after she dropped the photo, #Vamika began trending on Twitter.

Fans flooded Twitter and many professed their love for the Virat, Anushka and their daughter. Some even wondered when they would possibly get to see baby Vamika. One fan wrote, “Vami when we will get to see you babe & it has been 10 Months already, why growing fast?” while another wrote, “They didn’t even reveal her face yet, still she’s trending. Now, do you get why they didn’t want to reveal her identity/face? #Vamika.”

