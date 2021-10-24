Shah Rukh Khan and his family is going through a difficult time as his elder son, Aryan Khan is in jail for his alleged involvement in a cruise dr*g raid case. But amid everything, the Bollywood fraternity and his fans from across the globe are standing together in solidarity to support the superstar. Amid the controversy, a picture of SRK is going viral on the internet and we will be revealing if it’s real or photoshopped.

Advertisement

Aryan has been in the NCB custody since October 2nd after the officials raided the cruise on October 2nd and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Advertisement

An Instagram page named Viral Sarcasm shared the picture of Shah Rukh Khan with a caption that read, “Look at his eyes….seem like haven’t slept in days”. For one, the picture isn’t real, it’s photoshopped. And fans were actually quite smart to figure this out.

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t stepped out except for his recent visit to meet his son Aryan Khan at Arthur road jail and this picture isn’t from the same day. So, this is clearly a fake picture that the fan clubs have been circulating.

Take a look at the picture here:

Shah Rukh Khan fans were quite quick to react to this picture and a user commented, “Bro apni page pe engagement badhane ke liye purane pictures mt daal yaar. Atleast repect that man who is going through hell of a time. You guys can use anything just in the name of content !” Another user commented, “Are these pics real or edited”. A third user commented, “This is old pic 😇😇.”

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Is On The Receiving End Of A Prank Orchestrated By Katrina Kaif & Says “Pranksters Like You Clearly Want Trouble”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube