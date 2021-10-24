Govinda and nephew Krushna Abhishek have a shaky relationship and sharing some bad blood is known to all for the last several years. While the rift between the actors is visible, their wife Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah, respectively, also don’t see eye to eye. In fact, they too have not shied away from taking potshots at each other.

In a recent conversation, Kashmera compared the Ahuja family to that of Salman Khan while stating that the 90s star should fire his current manager. Read on to know all she had to say.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Kashmera Shah recently spoke about Govinda not getting good work while blaming it on his manager. For the unversed, the comedian-actor’s current manager is his wife Sunita Ahuja. Talking about it, Krushna Abhishek’s wife said “If he fires his current manager and gets a good manager who actually wants him to get good work, then things can happens. Jo abhi unka kam dekh raha hai is very bad (The one over seeing his work currently is very bad). Govinda ji is a very talented actor and he should not be sitting at home.”

Kashmera Shah further added that in the Ahuja family no one pushes the other to do better. Krushna Abhishek’s wife said, “I also want to be part of that family like the Salman Khan family… They always push their people. Why can’t each family be like that? I wish Krushna’s family had pushed him. Had they done that it would have been beneficial to the entire family. They are filled with great, talented people but koi kisi ko push nahi karta.” She added that she is not going to sit idle like others and wants to make the most of her husband’s talents by working with him.

Talking about working with Krushna Abhishek in the upcoming movie, Shriman Aishwarya Rai, Kashmera Shah said, “I have a brilliant artiste at home. It will be stupid of me to let the Rohit Shettys and David Dhawans to do films with him. It would be great that if I could also. I know my husband’s calibre as an actor, so why not take advantage of that? He is really good in the new film. It will be an OTT release, hopefully soon.”

Well, with this being said, we wonder now what Sunita will reply with.

