Yesterday prominent actress and dancer Sudhaa Chandran was grilled by Central Industrial Security Force as they’d asked her to remove her prosthetic limb in order to clear the security check. The telly star had made an appeal to PM Narendra Modi about the same, however, post the incident, the veteran star received an apology from CISF on Twitter, the officials promised that they will look into the matter.

In the video, the actress-dancer revealed that whenever she takes flight for work purposes, the airport security asks her to remove her prosthetic leg. The actress also requested the PM to issue a special card for specially challenged senior citizens.

Answering Sudhaa Chandran’s complaint where she had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Central Industrial Security Force took to their official Twitter and apologised to the actress, CISF wrote, “We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms. Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances.”

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) added, “We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms. Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Ms. Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers.”

The veteran actress in her Instagram video urged the officials to take quick action, She said, “Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me.”

Sudhaa Chandran described the incident and added, “Every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen.”

