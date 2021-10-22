Actress and renowned Bharatnatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran took to Instagram to share a video to appeal to PM Narendra Modi after an incident that occurred at the airport. The actress uses an artificial limb after losing her leg in a road accident in 1981. She has achieved several milestones in her professional life and even has a film dedicated to her called Mayuri.

Advertisement

Sharing the recent accident on her Instagram, Chandran revealed that every time she travels for work, the airport security asks her to remove her prosthetic leg. Chandran requested the PM to issue a special card for specially challenged senior citizens like her to avoid being grilled by airport authorities.

Advertisement

Sudhaa Chandran shared that the security “grills” her each time because of her leg and stated that it “hurts.” “This is an appeal to the central government and the state government,” said Sudha. “I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actor and dancer professionally. I have danced with an artificial limb and created history, making my country proud.”