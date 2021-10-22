Actress and renowned Bharatnatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran took to Instagram to share a video to appeal to PM Narendra Modi after an incident that occurred at the airport. The actress uses an artificial limb after losing her leg in a road accident in 1981. She has achieved several milestones in her professional life and even has a film dedicated to her called Mayuri.
Sharing the recent accident on her Instagram, Chandran revealed that every time she travels for work, the airport security asks her to remove her prosthetic leg. Chandran requested the PM to issue a special card for specially challenged senior citizens like her to avoid being grilled by airport authorities.
Sudhaa Chandran shared that the security “grills” her each time because of her leg and stated that it “hurts.” “This is an appeal to the central government and the state government,” said Sudha. “I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actor and dancer professionally. I have danced with an artificial limb and created history, making my country proud.”
“But every time I go on my professional visits, each time, I am stopped at the airport, and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officials, that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) test for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is it humanly possible Modi ji?” Sudhaa Chandran continued.
She added, “Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you, Modi Ji, that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizens.”
Along with the message in the video, she wrote a caption which read, “Totally hurt… each time going through this grill is very very hurting….hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities….and expecting a prompt action.”
Sudhaa Chandran is known for her roles as Ramola Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz, Yamini in Naagin 1, 2 & 3 4, Chitradevi in Deivam Thandha Veedu, the Tamil remake of Saath Nibhana Saathiya.
