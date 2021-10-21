Hina Khan is one actress is known as much for her fitness and fashion as she is for her acting. After winning hearts as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress went on to establish herself as a fashion icon across the globe and even entered Bollywood.

The stunning beauty recently took to social media and dropped an inspiring note on gaining weight. The actress, who is pretty active on social platforms, revealed that she chose her mental health over physical appearance. Read on to know what she said.

A while ago, Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a mirror selfie. Along with the caption “Work In Progress,” the actress’ post read, “Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy.”

Hina Khan’s story post further read, “Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action.”

On the personal front, the actress recently took a break from the fast paced city life with a vacation with beau Rocky Jaiswal to the Maldives. She made sure to keep her fans in loop by sharing stunning pictures from the beachside tropical paradise.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Stebin Ben’s Bedard.

