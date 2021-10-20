Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai grabbed many eyeballs when Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi became the show’s lead after Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. Although audiences were doubtful initially, the duo became the most lovable characters. A few days back, Mohsin aka Kartik finally bid adieu to the show, while Shivangi aka Sirat has now confirmed her exit from the romantic drama.

A promo recently hinted about their departure but nothing was confirmed at the time. In the promo, Kartik can be seen reuniting with Naira in heaven. Seeing the clip, many thought Sirat’s character will continue working after the leap but the actress’ exit raises more questions.

Now that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is heading for a major leap, a new cast will be introduced post Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s farewell. Meanwhile, Joshi aka Sirat got emotional bidding farewell to the show, talking to IWMBuzz.com, the actress said, “I will forever be grateful for the boundless love & affection I have received while playing Naira and Sirat (especially Naira) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To Rajan Shahi Sir, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest memories & moments I could have ever asked for. Without all of you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

“It’s rare to get a chance to be a part of something that’s beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally to our well-wishers, thank you for falling in love with Naira & Sirat and supporting our journey till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything,” Shivangi Joshi added.

Both Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s fan following skyrocketed since their first appearance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans love seeing than and even called them #KaiRa.

Meanwhile, makers haven’t officially revealed the names of new cast members but few pictures are making rounds on the internet from Udaipur, in which Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod can be seen shooting for the show.

