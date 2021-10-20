Ever since the news of Bigg Boss 15 began, reports around several celebrities entering the house were viral on tabloids. Some names included Disha Vakani, Rhea Chakraborty and even Nidhi Bhanushali. But it is Anusha Dandekar who is now tired of being rumoured to be entering the house to make the journey for ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra difficult. Scroll below for her latest reaction!

For a few days now, there have been reports that Anusha has been offered a huge sum to enter the BB15 house. All of it was being planned in order to make the journey for Karan Kundrra a little bumpy! Fans would know that the couple dated for 6 long years before the Love School host accused her partner of cheating on him.

Anusha Dandekar had previously refuted reports of entering Bigg Boss 15 before its grand premiere. The VJ took to her Instagram this time and penned an open letter addressing fans and all the reports. She began, “I am just trying to live my Best life… Aren’t we all? I have a new skin range dropping so soon for my company @brownskinbeautyofficial that I’m insanely proud of and can’t wait to share with the world. I have some of the Best friends in Life, who I can share all my experiences with, no judgement.”

Anusha Dandekar continued, “This is my life, my home is where i am happy. If someone or something isn’t making me happy, I walk away. It takes me a lot but I’m getting better at doing it faster. I used to do it expressing so much to the person, now I have learnt to leave most of it in silence. But if I don’t know you or I’ve realised you weren’t who you said you were, it’s better to leave it & carry on with my journey.”

She went on to clarify all the reports around her doing Bigg Boss 15 and entering the house in presence of ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

“So again this is my life, my happy place. And for the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I’m not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it’s about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self-made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don’t need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you who just let me live and spread happiness,” Anusha Dandekar concluded.

Check out the post below:

