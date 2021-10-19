Bigg Boss 15 is full of drama, romance, action, dance, music and more. While half the contestants are at each other’s throats, a couple of others are spreading love and forming bonds that may last a lifetime. Following in the latter is BB15’s Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The two share a sweet bond and it only solidified with their recent interaction with each other.

Advertisement

During last night’s episode, we saw Tejasswi sit down with Karan in the jungle area and have a heart-to-heart conversation. While there, Karan even confessed that he is fond of her. Read on to know all about their interaction.

Advertisement

In last night’s Bigg Boss 15 episode, we saw Tejasswi Prakash tell Karan Kundrra, “I am feeling a bit distant from you since a few days. It is becoming a bit difficult to converse with you, approach you or get through you. It is annoying at times. We have never spoken together ever. I think this is the first time our footage will come together. I thought when you said our vibes match and we talk together, it will be nice. But is not happening.”

Responding to Tejasswi Prakash’s concerns, Karan Kundrra said, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn’t happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say, ‘Teju I miss you a lot.’” The Bigg Boss 15 contestant added, “It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions.”

To this, Tejasswi Prakash responded saying, “When I was upset, you didn’t do anything about it. I am not saying that you should be caring and all, but as a courtesy, you should at least ask.” Karan Kundrra replied to it saying, “Notice, whenever there is any commotion happening, I am always there to see that if you are ok. You be you. So I am telling you this that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you.”

Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s heart-to-heart conversation here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: SidNaaz Fans Get Emotional As Shehnaaz Gill Indirectly Mentions Sidharth Shukla; Say, “He Is Still Alive In Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube