It’s been a while since Bigg Boss 15 has started. From contestants to host, Salman Khan, every single thing about the show is making headlines. And if the recent reports are to be believed, Anusha Dandekar has been offered the show with a whopping amount opposite ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Read to know more details below.

Advertisement

Karan is already a part of BB15 and is making grabbing the attention of his fans from across the country.

Advertisement

According to Bollywood Bubble, Anusha Dandekar is offered a hefty amount to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 opposite Karan Kundrra. In fact, the VJ is currently contemplating the offer and will soon get back to the makers of the show.

Can you imagine Anusha Dandekar making a grand entry in Bigg Boss 15? The tables will definitely turn for ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra and the audience will get to see a lot of drama in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar dated for 6 long years before parting ways and lately, the VJ has been giving a few hints about her ex-boyfriend as to what was the reason behind their split.

Meanwhile, the 37-year old actor recently called Shamita Shetty ‘aunty’ on Bigg Boss 15 and this later turned out into a huge controversy.

Shamita’s mother wanted host Salman Khan to take action against Karan and slammed him for using the word.

Recently, Karan Kundrra got into an argument with Jay Bhanushali over Pratik Sehajpal.

What are your thoughts on Anusha Dandekar being offered Bigg Boss 15 opposite ex-boyfriend? Do you think she’ll take up the offer? Tell us in the comments below.

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Terence Lewis Opens Up On Being A Judge On India’s Best Dance Season 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube