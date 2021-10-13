In just 2 weeks, Bigg Boss 15 has already seen everything, from fights to ugly spats. Junglewasis and the main house members are always seen on each other’s loggerheads during the tasks. Since first week, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal have been arguing and the actor was heard abusing the former Splitsvilla contestant which wasn’t accepted by netizens. However, actress Kamya Punjabi is showing her full support towards Jay and some twitterati are slamming for the same.

However, one of the users went ahead and reminded the Shakti star when Armaan Kohli called her divorcee in Bigg Boss 7. Everyone is aware about the actress’ outspoken behaviour and without any hesitation she responded with a scathing tweet.

Replying to users tweet, Kamya Punjabi said not only divorcee Armaan Kohli called her many things, he even abused her, Kamya wrote, “Armaan ne sirf divorcee nahi kaha tha balki bahot sari maa behen ki gaaliyan bhi di thi, I kept laughing at him n then cried akele meh, Maine koi aggression nahi dikhaya naa koi bb ki property todi, warna dono meh fark kya reh jaata! Aur gaali toh gaali hai na cricket ho ya bb.”

The tweet that triggered Kamya Punjabi was, “Armaan ke “Divorcee” bolne pei aapne poora ghar sar pei chadha liya tha… Even at that time I was against Armaan. But try to understand, this is Maa ki gaali, to a guy who is raised by single Mother. Cricket ko Bigg boss se compare kyu.”

Check out the tweet:

Armaan ne sirf divorcee nahi kaha tha balki bahot sari maa behen ki gaaliyan bhi di thi, I kept laughing at him n then cried akele meh, Maine koi aggression nahi dikhaya naa koi bb ki property todi, warna dono meh fark kya reh jaata! Aur gaali toh gaali hai na cricket ho ya bb 🙃 https://t.co/P4owMtW7mN — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 12, 2021

Back during the Bigg Boss 7, Kamya had divorced Bunty Negi, with whom she has a daughter named, Aara. Currently, the actress is married to a Delhi based doctor, Shalabh Dang. The couple seems head over heels in love as they often share lovely pictures together.

