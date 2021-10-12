Just recently the fans were graced with the news that Shehnaaz Gill will be bouncing back to work weeks after television heartthrob Sidharth Shukla’s death. Shehnaaz had shot for a promotional song and videos and also was seen giving interviews along with Diljit Dosanjh for her upcoming film Honsla Rakh.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner and famous television actor Sidharth had passed away on September 2 as he suffered a massive heart attack.

As the news of Shehnaaz Gill returning back to work reached her fans, they started applauding her as spirited and a true professional. But now the fans have felt that Shehnaaz has changed some bit.

Many have asserted that Shehnaaz Gill looks absent and miserable in many of the viral pictures and videos from her interview. The fans are quite troubled about her. Reports state that Shehnaaz has been trying to stay strong but she has been having episodes of crying now and then.

A source recently had a conversation with Bollywoodlife in which they revealed that, “She is trying hard to stay strong but when reality strikes, she realises that her world has crumbled. She has lost the spunk and spark that she is known for.”

The source also said that while Shehnaaz still attempts to accept the unimaginable loss, she has a lot of people around her who look out for her and assure that she is taken good care of.

“Diljit is such a wonderful person and he has been on Shehnaaz’ side and constantly caring for her during the shoot. She is also on calls with Sidharth’s mother Rita Maa every few hours. Rita Maa had been a big support, motivating Shehnaaz to move past the loss,” The source added.

Meanwhile, there have also been reports stating that the singer-actress has decided to quit showbiz and move out of Mumbai forever. It was then found that the reports were false.

We hope that Shehnaaz Gill overcomes this hardship with all the love and support coming her way

