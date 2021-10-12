Bollywood fraternity has come together to support Shah Rukh Khan as his family is going through a difficult time. After Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Vishal Dadlani, actor Karan Patel has come forward in support of Aryan Khan and has shared a powerful message on his Instagram handle. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aryan was arrested by NCB on October 3rd, 2021 after they raided a cruise with drugs.

Karan Patel has now come forward in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan and shared a powerful message through his Instagram account. Aryan’s bail plea has been rejected multiple times and now, it’ll take place tomorrow.

Karan Patel wrote, “Using the ‘Prince’ to get back at the ‘KING’ is the most coward and shameful act that can be. Just because you needed a dark spot to hide a bigger issue, You are trying to stop the ‘Son’ from shining, well, you can’t… It’s in his genes. #ImWithSRKAlways,” he wrote, adding, “#AfewThousandKilos vs #AnEmptyDuffleBag.”

That’s very well said, Karan!

For the unversed, Aryan Khan got arrested on October 3rd, 2021 in a cruise drug raid case. NCB raided a ship named Cordelia and arrested 7 others along with Aryan and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son is currently under judicial custody at Arthur road jail and all eyes are on tomorrow’s bail plea as it has been rejected multiple times in the past. Both SRK and Gauri Khan has yet not made any official announcement on their son’s arrest yet.

What are your thoughts on Karan Patel coming forward in support of Aryan Khan and his father SRK? Tell us in the comments below.

