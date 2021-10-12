Bigg Boss 15 has just entered its second week but there’s already a lot happening! Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali are already at loggerheads. On the other hand, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal have left everyone shocked with their steaming kiss. Has Karan Kundrra started feeling for Shamita Shetty? Thanks to Tejasswi Prakash for bringing everything to light. Scroll below for the scoop.

The Bigg Boss 15 war is currently between the housemates (Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty) and the rest of the contestants living in the jungle. We saw how Karan Kundrra has been strategizing the whole plan in order to get the lost map that Pratik stole from them. Amidst it all, one housemate who’s been cut loose is Shamita.

In a recent episode, Tejasswi Prakash was present in the kitchen along with Akasa Singh, Vidhi Pandya, Miesha Iyer amongst others. She ended up asking Karan Kundrra if he likes Shamita Shetty. To this, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor responded, “I have never ever spoken to her in my life and either way, she has a very strict personality.” This leaves everyone present there in splits!

In another world, Tejasswi Prakash ends up in a fight against Shamita Shetty. Bigg Boss provided another chance to the ‘Junglewaasis’ to perform and get a step closer to entering the main house. The contestants were seen separating Shamita, Nishant and Pratik in order to prevent them from uniting and playing against them together.

Tejasswi was seen interlocking Shamita on the floor. When the actress said her nails were being hurt, Prakash was quick to add that even she was hurt but didn’t create an issue out of it. The fight between the duo was seen getting intensified thereafter!

Take a look at the promo of the upcoming episode below:

