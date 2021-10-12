Richa Chadha has often found herself getting trolled and hate comments but the actress has stopped taking them seriously. Recently, a netizen claimed that her marriage with Ali Fazal won’t last long and it’ll end like Aamir Khan’s, the person even asked her when she is getting divorced. As we all know she’s one of the most outspoken celebrities of Bollywood, hence without any hesitation, the Masaan star gave a savage reply to the twitterati.

The duo met on the sets of their 2013 film Fukrey, since then their romance has bloomed, they’re even planning to tie the knot soon.

A twitter user wrote to Richa Chadha in Hindi, “When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan’s.”

तुम्हारा तलाक कब हो रहा है

बताओ

क्योकी तुम्हारी शादी आमिर खान की तरह ज्यादा दिन टिकने वाली नही है — Sarvesh Pandey (@Sarvesh95558524) October 11, 2021

Giving a befitting reply, Richa Chadha responded, “Sarvesh forget about me, why are you losing your mind just because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who had asked for dowry. Neither you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to aunty. What sort of s**** faced devil have you brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can only dare to comment here.”

Meanwhile, the couple talks openly about their relationship with friends and media as they’re also living-in together. On many occasions the Chadha and Fazal has hinted about their marriage but nothing concrete was ever revealed.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had planned to tie the knot earlier in April 2020, but their plans came to a halt due to COVID-19 breakout across the globe. However, in February they applied for marriage registration in Mumbai court.

Recently, Ali Fazal opened up about wedding plans with Mumbai Mirror, he told, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate… some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.”

