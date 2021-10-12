Since early October, Shah Rukh Khan and his family’s life have turned upside down, after Aryan Khan was caught during the NCB raid in a luxury cruise ship. Along with the star kid, seven others were also taken into custody. Meanwhile, he was taken to Arthur Road Jail till October 13. We don’t see SRK or Gauri Khan much, but their close friends claim they’re both shattered and continuously calling people to check upon Aryan’s health.

Many industry stars like Vishal Dadlani, Raj Babbar, Pooja Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and many more have come out to show their support. However, only the family is aware of what they’re going through.

India Today recently reached out to Shah Rukh Khan’s family friend who shared some inside details, the source said, “It didn’t dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. While the news of the arrest sent shock waves through the industry, SRK immediately sought legal advice on the matter, dialing up some of the best experts in the country. Satish Maneshinde was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn’t the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was ‘unmaintainable’ and that news really shook the family.”

The source further adds that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are going through a rough patch; they’re constantly updated about their son Aryan Khan’s health.

“Gauri and SRK make multiple calls throughout the day to check on his health. Even though there is no direct access to Aryan, information on his well-being is conveyed to the family. There even was a request made to send home-cooked meals and his personal belongings to Aryan.”

As of now, Gauri Khan’s brother Vikrant Chibber and his wife Namita are staying by her side, even Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan met Gauri to console her.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was permitted to talk with Aryan Khan only for 2 minutes, although they’ve provided fresh clothes to their son but home cooked food is still not permitted as they’ll require a special permission from the court.

