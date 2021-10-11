Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan getting arrested by NCB in the ongoing cruise drug bust case is making a lot of noise for the past few days. Many celebrities came out in support of Bollywood superstar amidst the case and some even called out the ruling party BJP’s alleged foul play in the arrest. The latest to join is PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 arrested Aryan and 7 others during a raid conducted on Cordelia cruise ship. Several claims that the drug probing agency is targetting Bollywood unnecessarily and the superstar’s family has become the latest victim.

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Instead of making an example out of the Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJPs core vote bank.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23 year old simply because his surname happens to be Khan.Travesty of justice that muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJPs core vote bank. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 11, 2021

With Aryan Khan’s arrest, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been at the receiving end of incessant trolling from netizens. However, die-hard fans of the superstar have been sending good wishes and they have been supporting the family during their tough times.

Pictures and videos are going viral on social media where fans of SRK are seen placing a placard outside his residence Mannat. The pictures were of King Khan addressing his fans outside his house alongside messages that read, “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King.”

On the other hand, SRK’s friends like Salman Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Karan Johar and others were spotted visiting the superstar at his residence. Bollywood celebrities have been asking him to stay strong through their social media posts.

