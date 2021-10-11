Advertisement

Back in 2015 when Aamir Khan spoke about the rise in religious intolerance in India; little did he knew, he had to lose a massive contract with e-commerce giant conglomerate, Snapdeal after the backlash from the netizens. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aamir at an event said that his wife doesn’t feel safe in the country and would want to leave the same.

In 2015, during Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in New Delhi, Aamir Khan opened up on the rise in religious intolerance and how his wife fears for her child and said, “She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day.”

Aamir Khan continued and said, “You feel why this is happening, you feel low. That sense does exist in me.”

The Dangal actor made these remarks after a 50-year-old Muslim man in a village near New Delhi was lynched by a mob for butchering a cow and storing the beef in his house. Cow happens to be a sacred animal in India and is often worshipped by Hindus; hence it didn’t go well with the netizens in India.

As a result, Aamir Khan’s Snapdeal contract wasn’t renewed by the e-commerce conglomerate. His contract expired on January 31 and wasn’t renewed further by the company.

A Snapdeal spokesperson told The Hindu, “We would not like to comment on this.”

Meanwhile, ever since Aryan Khan’s arrest in a cruise drug raid case, Byjus’ has stopped all the promotions of the brand that includes his father Shah Rukh Khan for now.

What are your thoughts on Aamir Khan losing on his Snapdeal contract after making remarks on the rise of religious intolerance in the country? Tell us in the comments below.

