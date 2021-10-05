Advertisement

Aamir Khan is one of India’s most outstanding actors and is known for his iconic roles in movies such as 3 idiots, Dangal, Taare Zameen Par, and much more. Well, we got to learn a new thing about him! Have you actually noticed that he never worked with Rekha? The reason behind it is insane!

We all know that in the past the Veteran actress was one of the most highly pursued actresses in the Indian Film Industry. Her irresistible beauty was enough to pair up Bollywood’s greatest and provide box office hits one after the other. But the only actor she hasn’t worked with is Aamir.

Well, rumours are going around the internet saying that Aamir Khan wasn’t interested to work with the Koi… Mil Gaya actress. Rumours also say that the reason behind it was that the actor was not pleased with the way she behaved on the shooting set.

Rekha previously had worked with Aamir Khan’s father, Tahir Hussain and the actor used to visit the set during the shoot of their movie ‘Locket’. It was noted that he came across the actress’ behaviour on set and decided to never work with her. The rumours also claim that the actor was unhappy with the ‘Khubsoorat’ actress’ working style as she arrived late to the set. As Aamir found out that the actress was not dedicated to her movie, he then may have made up his mind to never work with her.

However, in one of Aamir Khan’s projects named ‘Time Machine’, the actor was all set to work alongside Rekha and Naseeruddin Shah. However, due to budget limitations, the movie never started its production.

On the work front, Aamir is now working on his new upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is said to be the Hindi remake of Hollywood’s Forrest Gump which had Tom Hanks in the leading role. The film was planned to release last year but is now delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

