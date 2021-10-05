Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan’s career in recent years is soaring high, with projects like Sacred Games and Tandav, now he has already signed multiple projects with big banners and currently, he’s celebrating the success of Bhoot Police. Although he’s a great actor, the Race star belongs to a royal family and recently Saif opened up about the pressure of maintaining his parent’s legacy and shared his views on superstar tag.

The Sacred Games star is currently enjoying his time in Bollywood as he has been part of some interesting projects.

Saif Ali Khan, son of actress Sharmila Tagore and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, claims that they never behaved like a superstar. He told Indian Express, “My parents were superstars but they didn’t behave like that. And it’s very easy to take yourself too seriously, whether it’s about having a bunch of bodyguards around or that vibe. You can’t blame somebody who doesn’t know any better. You just don’t have to get carried away by success.”

The actor further said that initially he was burdened to carry on the same legacy as his parents and just like any other actor his thoughts were to just survive instead of getting laughed off, Saif Ali Khan explained, “You don’t want people abusing you or throwing chappals at you at Gaiety Galaxy. That’s why you come into the movie industry. I didn’t have the mental approach like my contemporaries. Some were reigning superstars, some are superstars from their first film till now. My doing well or the audience liking me has been a mirror reaction to my mental state. I have a very international perspective on things because of my upbringing and education. And a westernized anglicized approach is an opposite of a Hindi film hero. They are not very macho. They are soft-spoken. It was a different standard. That was not really settling for me.”

Looking back at his old films, the actor shares, “When I watch my old films, I think there was a likability. I was trying. You could see there was a lack of inhibition, a decent attractive quality. But I chose the best from what was offered. This was also bread and butter for me.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has a great lineup of films, starting with YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, however, he is most excited about Om Raut’s Adipurush where he’s playing the character of Lankesh opposite Prabhas’ Ram. He’s also gearing to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the Vikram Vedha remake.

