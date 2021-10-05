Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s NCB arrest came as a shock for everyone. The star kid along with seven others was caught when a rave party in a cruise ship was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday night. Among those detained, Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant reacts to the arrest and claims that the kids are innocent.

Aryan along with seven others was initially charged for consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs. NCB also claimed to have seized 5gm mephedrone, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 13gm of cocaine along with cash around Rs 1.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are currently kept under NCB custody till October 7. Aslam Merchant, father of one of the accused, recently spoke to Times Now and reacted to claims of narcotics substance being recovered from his son, he said, “It is all baseless allegations, but it is under investigation. It is very premature to state anything at this point in time. The NCB has been very cooperative and very nice to the kids. I, being a lawyer, have faith in the judiciary. The truth will prevail and they will come out scot-free. They are innocent.”

Sharing his views on NCB recovering unlawful materials, Aslam Merchant added, “Whatever was found, was found inside the ship, not outside. They didn’t even enter the ship. They were guests.”

Meanwhile, on Monday NCB asserted that they have also recovered “shocking and incriminating” materials from their WhatsApp chats; they used the app to procure drugs and discussed payment details along with several code names, solicitor general Anil Singh said, “Raids are going on now. Shocking and incriminating material recovered in WhatsApp chats of the accused shows international drug trafficking. All the accused persons have to be confronted with each other. The international transactions need to be investigated.”

Several Bollywood actors have been visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s house since last night after Aryan’s custody was extended.

As per reports by India Today, Aryan Khan cried inconsolably during the interrogation with NCB, he even admitted to consuming drugs for the past 4 years and recently he was permitted to talk to his father for only 2 minutes.

