Last Saturday night turned out to be a huge shocker for Bollywood. There were reports of a superstar’s son being detained by NCB over involvement in drugs. Later it was revealed that the raid took place at a Mumbai cruise and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was that star kid. Many celebs including Suniel Shetty, Sussane Khan, Pooja Bhatt and now, Mika Singh isn’t happy about the whole thing.

Suniel Shetty had asked the media to let the official do an investigation and give ‘the poor boy’ Aryan a breather. Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta called out people targeting Shah Rukh Khan and came in solidarity with the superstar. Sussane Khan too termed the whole situation ‘a witch hunt on Bollywood.’

Amongst it all, now Mika Singh has taken a sly jibe at the NCB officials. He took to his Twitter and shared a picture of the cruise. “Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els except #AaryanKhan..”

Mika Singh continued, “Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day..”

Check out the tweet below:

Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan ..

Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day.. pic.twitter.com/BJ72yHpkl5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has been sent to judicial custody till October 7 now. Earlier, the officials were granted a day’s custody but NCB wanted to continue the interrogation as they claimed to have found ‘incriminating material’ on Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s phone. They reportedly now want to bust an international drug racket.

It is also rumoured that Aryan admitted of consuming drugs for the last 4 years. He sobbed and was apologetic after being caught by the NCB officials.

