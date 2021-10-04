Advertisement

In what can be called a shocking turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and 8 others were arrested by the NCB in a cruise party raid. The star kid was presented in front of the holiday court and was sent into custody till October 4.

As his bail hearing is due today, several news reports are coming to the fore. It is alleged that Khan has been booked for consuming charas. Not just that, several other shocking details are being also revealed. Scroll down to know more.

According to Times of India report, the cruise liner, Cordelia was carrying 800-1000 passengers and Aryan Khan was one of the special invitees. However, he did not have a boarding pass. The Goa-bound cruise will return to the city on Monday morning. During the raid, NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Further raids in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be carried out. When Aryan Khan was arrested, several reports suggested that he was apologetic for being asked to accompany the NCB officials to their office. Moreover, an India Today report claims that Aryan cried inconsolably during the interrogation.

Not just that, Aryan Khan even admitted to having been consuming drugs for almost four years during the interrogation. When he was in the UK, Dubai and other countries, he used to consume drugs. The drug probing agency also made him speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 2 mins over a telephonic conversation.

As the star kid is still in judicial custody, another report throws some light on how NCB officials busted the cruise party. As per a Pinkvilla report, the drug probing agency received a tip-off about drugs that will be carried at a mid-sea party. They have been carefully planning to bust the cruise for two days. Dressed as an undercover agent, they entered the cruise through the Green Gate in South Mumbai, while a team lay in wait on the shore.

An officer revealed, “The team kept a close watch on the invitees. We studied their body language at the entrance to ascertain if they are the ones we were looking for.” The report further reveals that the staff members of the vessel made way for the VIP guests Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant after most of the guests were boarded.

When security checks were conducted, Aryan got nervous which alerted the officials. They found drugs in Arbaaz Merchant’s shoes during the inspection. Following which they were detained. The two then confessed to the NCB officials that they were part of an 8-member group and the rest of them had already boarded the cruise. The others were Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar.

Aryan Khan has been arrested for consumption, sale and purchase of drugs under NDPS Act 1985. He has been booked only for consumption under Section 27 of the NDPS Act. Reports claim that he may receive a maximum punishment of one year or with a fine which may extend to Rs 20,000.

