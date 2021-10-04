Advertisement

Actors and Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have welcomed their second bundle of joy — a son.

Angad posted a picture on Instagram posing with his wife Neha. Alongside the image, he wrote: “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have a daughter named Mehr, who was born in 2018.

Angad Bedi took to his social media and shared the happy news with fans.

“Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby” title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!!A Waheguru Mehr kare @nehadhupiathank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now,” Angad wrote.

Bestfriend Soha Ali Khan also took to Instagram and shared pictures with Neha Dhupia from the hospital. She wrote, “Congratulations @nehadhupia @angadbedi – and well done for timing it perfectly between birthdays!! ❤️❤️ lots of love and blessings always !!”

Neha and Angad got married in a hush-hush affair in May 2018. It was in July 2021, the two announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post.

