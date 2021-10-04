Advertisement

As cinema halls in Maharashtra are set to reopen from October 22, major production houses and directors announced their films’ release date, while others are opening up about the latest developments about their upcoming projects. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan were recently spotted at producer Madhu Mantena’s office and reportedly, they visited for the discussions of Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus ‘Ramayana.’

The duo’s arrival at the producer’s office raised many eyebrows, as many thought they’re visiting Jackky Bhagnani’s office for a two-hero film.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan have been finalized to play Ram and Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic ‘Ramayana,’ and the two handsome hunks had a closed-door meeting in the presence of the director and producer Madhu Mantena.

A source close to the development revealed, “This was among their first joint meeting with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, who play Raavan and Ram respectively. They discussed the massive vision of this project and even the tentative plans of taking it on floors sometime in the second half of next year.”

Although Ram and Raavan are confirmed, the team is now looking out for an actress who would portray the character of Sita.

Previously, in an interview with the same media house, producer Madhu Mantena had assured that they’ll be making an official announcement about the massive project but according the source there might be some delay, “The team wants to make a massive announcement with a creative featuring the three principal characters – Ram, Raavan and Sita.”

“Hrithik Roshan will be off to Abu Dhabi for the shoot of Vikram Vedha within a fortnight, whereas Ranbir Kapoor too will gear up to complete director Luv Ranjan’s next, followed by the final 10-day shoot of Brahmastra. Before they get going with other projects, the creative team wanted to meet to discuss some basic stuff around Ramayana,” added the source.

The collaboration between the two Bollywood stars is a major takeaway from the project as the news has excited their fans.

Meanwhile, the team will be presenting ‘Ramayana’ on a grand scale and makers are leaving no stones unturned to make it bigger. Reportedly, the initial budget for Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor starrer was Rs. 300 Crore but looking at the story, the producers will be increasing the budget.

