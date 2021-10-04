Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan has been grabbing the radar since yesterday morning but unfortunately, the reason is far from anyone’s expectations. His son Aryan Khan was detained by NCB over his involvement in a drug party at a Mumbai cruise. The starkid is currently in judicial custody. Sameer Wankhede is now opening up about the whole bust. Read on for details.

Aryan was detained along with 7 others from the party. The charges included consumption, sale and purchase of narcotic substances. After hours of interrogation, a medical test took place and 3 people including Khan were produced before the Esplanade Magistrate Court.

Now, as per recent reports, Aryan Khan is in trouble only for the consumption of drugs. He has been booked for consumption of charas. The punishment for the offence would be 1-year jail or a fine which may extend up to Rs 20,000. Famous lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who also handled Rhea Chakraborty’s case has been trying his best to save Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

Meanwhile, NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede opened to the whole matter. In a conversation with TOI, he reacted to reports that their team only targets Bollywood stars.

“The media is only interested in carrying celebrity cases because they’re famous people and everyone will talk about that. The case has face value. And when such a case comes to the fore, people get the impression that it’s only celebrities who are on our target. But I will question that fact, too. Since case number 16, it has been 90 cases and then you’ve seen one celebrity being arrested. And that too, it’s a celebrity who broke the rules. And was caught after months of hard work and a fortuitous tip-off that actually paid off. Should I not book such an individual? Why? Because they’re big and famous? That’s not how things work,” Sameer Wankhede shared.

Aryan Khan will be produced for a bail hearing at a regular court today.

