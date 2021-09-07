Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of witty replies. He isn’t one who backs down when something silly or rude is thrown at him. If you are the one who has triggered him, expect a nuclear blast in return. Once such incident traces back to two decades ago when his newborn Aryan Khan was involved as a subject.

Back in 1997, Shah Rukh along with his wife Gauri Khan had graced Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. Simi had asked the duo about their newborn, Aryan Khan. When SRK was asked about raising his son, he went onto say some unexpected yet funny things.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I’ve told him when he’s 3 or 4 years he can run after girls, can do drugs, have s*x. It’s nice to start early, he should do everything I haven’t done! He’ll be a completely spoilt brat. If he’s a good boy, he’s out of the house. I want complaints from my coworkers who have daughters.”

It looks like, no one would have ever asked Shah Rukh Khan the same question, after watching the outright whacky interview.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is said to make his big-screen comeback in 2022, after a gap of almost 4 years. The actor was last seen in Zero, which also had Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in leading roles. He will be making his return with YRF’s Pathan. Atlee’s next and a film with Rajkumar Hirani too is in the queue.

Khan has shot extensively for Pathan, with a major Europe schedule is pending. But before flying out of India, the actor has already started work on his first-ever collaboration with Atlee, in Pune. He was recently spotted clicking pictures with Pune Metro staff.

