Farhan Akhtar is one of India’s biggest superstars and not just for his acting skills but he is also well-known for his filmmaking skills as well! The multi-talented Farhan aces it all.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor has not just given fans stunning acting performances with his characters ranging from Milkha Singh (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag) to Imraan Qureshi (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) but he has also directed amazing movies on the big screen. From Dil Chahta Hai to Lakshya to even the recreation of Don featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar has revealed a very funny story while he was on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch season 2, where the actor spoke about how fans demand for Don 3.

The upcoming episode’s teaser of Arbaaz Khan’s show, shows him reading out a few tweets and comments that were sent out by fans on Farhan Akhtar’s social media account. One such tweet read, “Don 3 banao, Shaadi baad mai kar lena.” The actors were laughing their hearts out after reading the comments and later spoke about how fans and netizens are crazy for Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar also said, “Unka Ek love-hate relationship hogaya hai mere saath. They will say, ‘Yaar please give me Don 3 MC BC.” This anecdote given by him made Arbaaz Khan laugh out loud.

There were some hate comments in the mix as well that called the actor a ‘flop hero’ and one was when a troll mocked his voice saying ‘phati hui aawaz’. The actor respectfully without losing his cool gave a response saying, “Your fans are very loyal to you. But for trolls, they will not leave any chance to troll you.”

The episode also showed the actor talking about his sister Zoya Akhtar’s response to the professional separation between their father Javed Akhtar and Arbaaz’s father Salim Khan, to which Farhan said, “I find it incredible that whatever happened between Salim Saab and dad, it never trickled down to us.”

