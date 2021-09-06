Advertisement

Aamir Khan’s brother, Faissal Khan, is all set for the release of his upcoming film Faactory. The actor starred along with Aamir and Twinkle Khanna in the 2000 film Mela. In a recent conversation, he opened up about what happened put this film bombing at the box office and his conversation with Bollywood’s Mr Perfect.

In this conversation, Faissal revealed Aamir told him that he wasn’t a good actor and that he should look for alternative career options. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent conversation with Ronak Kotecha on his YouTube channel, Faissal Khan opened up about whether or not Aamir Khan helped him in getting acting gigs once Mela tanked at the box office. The actor said, “He didn’t help me. Today, with Faactory, I have realised my potential. Why should someone help you?”

Faissal Khan continued, “Aamir after Mela, he called me and said, ‘Faissal, you’re not a good actor, now Mela has also flopped, now what? Now, you should do something else in life’. He told me he doesn’t think I’m an actor.”

Further stating that once it was pointed out that there were many reasons why Mela flopped, Faissal revealed the conversation he had with Aamir Khan. He said, “I had to bear the brunt. Aamir and me had this personal conversation. I didn’t go into a discussion about why it flopped, he told me what he felt. He told me, ‘You’re not a good actor, you can’t act, so you better start doing something else, you should think what you want to do in life’. So that was his reasoning. When Aamir Khan feels I’m not a good actor and I can’t perform, then how do I ask him for work, ask him for help?”

Talking about Faissal Khan’s Faactory, the film is co-written (story, screenplay and dialogues) and directed by Faissal. Besides Khan, the movie also features debutant Roaleey Ryan, Raj Kumar Kanojia, Ribbhu Mehra, Sharad Singh and Asha Singh. The film has been shot in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

