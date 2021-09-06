Advertisement

Karan Johar’s Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt is Dharma production’s latest addition to Bollywood. However, according to recent reports the movie’s production house has approached the insurance company for their claims that amassed over Rs. 50 crore.

The Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt starred movie is produced by Fox Star Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions who, according to reports, recently approached insurance companies with five huge claims.

To gain more information on what Brahmastra’s production house was up to. According to SpotBoyE, When reached out to the owner of Dharma productions Karan Johar, asking him whether the mentioned report was true, his direct answer was in bold letters stating – “NOT TRUE AT ALL”.

The reports on Brahmastra also said that “The production is learnt to have been insured for over Rs 400 crore, which could be the total cost of the movie. While few production houses can claim insurance over pandemic-hit delays, Brahmastra has faced trouble much before that. One of the insurance claims is learnt to have been over unexpected delays due to the movie’s lead actor Alia Bhatt’s illness in 2019.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing the lead roles. Ranbir will be seen portraying the role of Shiva who is a man with superpowers, while Alia’s character is called Isha.

Brahmastra is acknowledged to be probably the first-ever superhero trilogy and is shot across beautiful locations such as Bulgaria, Scotland, London, and New York. Along with the Big B, Ranbir and Alia the movie also stars South superstars like Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

The shooting for the movie had already begun in 2018 and was originally planned to be released in late 2019, but couldn’t due to its widespread VFX or graphics. Since then the producers have not declared a new date of release for the superhero flick.

