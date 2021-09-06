Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to bounce back with not 1 or 2 but 3 biggies. The actor, who was on break since 2018, will be reportedly making a return with Pathan. But there’s one more movie that is making all the hype is SRK’s first-ever collaboration with Atlee. Even though no one has uttered a word about the project, the latest viral pictures are no less than an unofficial confirmation.

In the last week, Nayanthara and Priyamani were spotted in Pune, the city in which the Atlee’s next was reportedly scheduled to go on floors. There were reports stating SRK too has joined the team in the city, and the latest pictures say it all.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted posing with Pune Metro staff, wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans. After clicking photos, he was spotted giving autographs. Several fan accounts on Instagram and Twitter are sharing pictures. See below:

Now, one can say that the reports of Shah Rukh Khan joining Atlee and the team in Pune were very much true.

Apart from SRK, Priyamani and Nayanthara, the film also features Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles. The film is said to release next year, during Diwali or Christmas.

Not just Atlee’s next, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s next and Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. While Hirani’s next is yet to go on floors, SRK has shot Pathan’s major portions. He along with Deepika Padukone and the team will be flying to Europe to shoot a foreign schedule of the Siddharth Anand directorial.

“There is a shooting schedule planned for Europe but the dates haven’t been finalised yet. Also, contrary to media reports Afghanistan was never on the list of locations for the film,” a report in Times Of India states.

