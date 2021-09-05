Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi is celebrating his 45th birthday on Sunday. He shot to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 film Gangs Of Wasseypur. His performance was well-received by critics and viewers alike. He is now an inspiration for many but did you know whom he admires the most? It is none other than Manoj Bajpayee.

Back in 2019, Pankaj appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Manoj and spoke about his deep admiration for him. He also got emotional and teary-eyed when The Family Man actor revealed an interesting story. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee revealed on the show that he once stayed at a hotel from where Pankaj stole his slippers. Pankaj Tripathi worked at the same hotel as the kitchen supervisor and had not made his acting debut yet.

The Mirzapur actor took over the story and explained why he stole his slippers. He said, “I got a call that Manoj ji is here. I used to do theatre back then so the kitchen staff knew it. I told them that whenever he orders anything from his room, I’ll be the one to take it. So I went there, met bhaiyya, said ‘Pranaam, even I am into theatre’, touched his feet and left the room. The next day he checked out and left for the airport. But he left a hawai chappal behind. The housekeeping supervisor said ‘Are! Your Manoj bhai is gone but he left his chappal here’. I said don’t submit it, give it to me.”

Pankaj Tripathi then said, “Kyun? Eklavya ki tarah agar main inke khadau mein apna paer daal lu (Why? If like Eklavya I, too, could put my feet in his slipper)…”

Take a look at the video below:

Pankaj and Manoj Bajpayee worked together in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. Pankaj last appeared in Mimi, in which he played a taxi driver. He was praised for his performance in the film.

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Avoids Being Present For Govinda Special On The Kapil Sharma Show: “Pata Nahi Kaun Si Baat Lekar Badi Baat Bann Jaye”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube