Mirzapur 2 Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Ali Fazal & Shweta Tripathi – ‘Bhaukaal Bole The Bey, Bavandar Macha Diye S*ala’

Mirzapur Season 2 Review: Star Ratings: 4/5 (Four stars)

In the last season, we saw Akandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) ruling Mirzapur as he is the only Baahubali around. Besides, Kaleen Bhaiya’s carpet business, it is also famous for its violence. Tripathi’s Khandaan’s primary business is to make guns and supply drugs.

There’s just one throne and a handful of contenders. It’ll be interesting to see who finally gets to conquer it in Season 2.

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Amit Sial, Rajesh Tailang, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyuli.

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Last season was super successful because of its incredible story plot and cast. It was released back in 2018 and ever since then, the response has been phenomenon. The show has gained massive popularity amongst the fans. Amazon Prime has finally released Mirzapur Season 2 after almost two years and it’s definitely worth the wait. Take my word for it!

Mirzapur Season 2 Review: What’s It About?

Everything in the show revolves around just one thing – ‘Mirzapur ki gaddi par kaun baithega?’ Guddu Bhaiya is in revenge mode along with Golu but unlike last season, this time, he is also using brains more than his guns. You’ll see some new alliances forming in season 2 and that’s how Vijay Varma and Priyanshu Painyuli’s characters come in the picture. But what happens after the new alliances are formed? Who do you think will sit on the throne? Tripathi Khandaan or Guddu bhaiya?

Mirzapur Season 2 Review: What Works!

From Karan Anshuman, Gurmmeet Singh’s direction to Sanjay Kapoor’s camera work and Anshul Gupta’s editing skills, every detail in the show has been spectacular. There are a few scenes where the camera work was just brilliant and you would want to pause the frame and watch it on a few times to understand the beauty of the moment captured.

Especially, the Siwan and Lucknow shots, they are very well captured and presented. The BGM of the series is quite powerful and half of the time, you would be surprised how it so brilliantly executed in all the scenes.

The sets are bigger and better than the last season of Mirzapur but I am a little disappointed with the dark (night) scenes. Like there are scenes where you would feel, you can’t see anything on the screen or it gets too blurry because of the darkness especially in episode 4 and 5 of Mirzapur Season 2.

The best part about the script of Mirzapur 2 is that it brings out the best of every character. From Munna Bhaiya’s right hand to Bh*sdiwale Chacha (well, surprise, surprise), not just the screenplay but also the dialogues will kick you right in the gut.

Dialogues throughout the series are top-notch and wouldn’t disappoint you even once. Especially when Divyendu comes on-screen, it’s a treat to watch him and dialogues like ‘Gutkha kam khaya karo, ta*to ka cancer ho jayega’, trust me, you just wouldn’t stop laughing.

All the performances in Mirzapur Season 2 are A-class. Pankaj Tripathi’s poise and simplicity of the character, Divyendu’s character transition; also, Munna Bhaiya is falling in love this time (sounds unbelievable, I know, right?), Ali Fazal is not letting us miss Bablu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s revenge mode is just BOMB and there are scenes where she has outshined every god damn person in the frame. Rasika Dugal’s character has a lot of surprises and she’s one hell of a survivor. One actor, that I’m in awe of is Vijay Varma (matlab, kaunsi chakki ka atta khate hain aap is perfection ke liye?) Anjum Sharma and Isha Talwar did a commendable job and I can’t wait to see how their characters unfold in the future.

Mirzapur Season 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work?

The show gets too dark and intense at times. Dark not just in terms of violence but also lighting. The episodes could have been shorter in terms of time span.

Mirzapur Season 2 Review: Last Words

Whatever goes around, comes around. The trailer has given you enough hint to have an idea about the future of Mirzapur. Watch out for the cast, BGM, screenplay and BHAUKAAL.

Also, the climax is going to be crazy. Keep the tissues handy, might need it.

Macha diye bey!

Four Stars!



