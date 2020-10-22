Breaking Bad X Phir Hera Pheri Hilarious Crossover: ’25 Din Scheme’ Ft. Walter White Is More Hilarious Than It Should Be!

A lot of comedy movies will come and go, but nothing can beat Phir Hera Pheri. Similarly, Breaking Bad is one of the most iconic shows to be ever made. A lot of great shows have come so far, but Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul starrer is an epitome of how to make a perfect series.

Advertisement

If you are a Breaking Bad and Phir Hera Pheri fan, you would know that everything is about money in it. In the movie, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty’s character are broke AF and craze for the green paper. Similarly, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman cook meth so that the later could save enough money for the family.

Advertisement

Talking about Phir Hera Pheri, nothing can beat the 25 din mein paisa double scene. When the trio, especially Akshay Kumar’s character learns about it, he goes crazy. But what if Walter White gets to know about it? Well, Netflix India has shown us what would Walt do.

Today, Netflix India shared a few stills from Breaking Bad. In the stills, references are from Phir Hera Pheri. Walter White is telling Walter Jr about the 25 din scheme. They captioned it, “Pehle Breaking Bad Phir Hera Pheri.”

In the comments, Netflix wrote, “Scheme so good, Walt Jr. missed his breakfast 👌”.

In the comments, fans are going crazy. One person wrote, “Walt to Skyler: Chilla chillake logo ko scheme bata de”. Another posted. “Im not in danger babu rao.. i am the danger..🔥🔥”.

Another fan posted, “25 din me paisa double😂😂Crystal bhechke…”

“Meri Skyleradha aisa nahi kar sakti😭”, commented another fan.

Check out the post below:

Well, this is the best meme of the day! Who wouldn’t like a BB and PHP crossover? We wonder what Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal would say about it.

What do you think about this Breaking Bad X Phir Hera Pheri crossover? Tell us if you liked it or not in the comments section below.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Roshan CONFIRMS Testing Positive For COVID-19

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube