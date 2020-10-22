Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making a lot of noise lately, both professionally as well as personally. The actor was recently seen in Serious Men and gained a lot of appreciation for his portrayal. In the private front, his estranged wife Aaliya has recorded her statement against 4 family members of the actor.

Albeit, Nawazuddin is in the news currently over his opinion on Hollywood. The Sacred Games actor feels that the name Bollywood should be changed as it is inspired by the West. Just not that, Siddiqui also revealed that he has been approached for Hollywood flicks but isn’t dying to get validation from there.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin Siddiqui began, “Yes, I want to change one thing, the name ‘Bollywood’ itself. Yeh jo udhaar ka naam le rakha hai, sabse pehle humein yeh badalna chahiye.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also agreed that several times actors are only validated when they receive validation from the west. “Yes, this is a fact. A lot of my films would go to international festivals, and even get awards, but when they would release here, they wouldn’t get much response. It’s only when they get the validation from West,” said the actor.

Talking about being offered Hollywood films, the actor added, “Offers do come, but it’s just not materialising. Aisa nahi hai ki mara jaa raha hoon, ya thappa lagega unka tab jaake actor kehlaunga. I am not dependent on that, and neither do I want to be. I want my films to go to the West and tell them that we are no less.”

The actor also mentioned that talent is recognized someday. One may not be happy with whatever they are getting today or tomorrow, but someday they will indeed get the fruits of their hard work. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also mentioned that he has no absolute complains from his journey. In fact, he is really happy with the kind of work he is getting currently.

Nawazuddin has proved his acting skills with multiple kickass projects over the years. From Sacred Games, Black Friday, Gangs Of Wasseypur to the recent Serious Men – everything has been a win-win for him!

