Payal Ghosh: “Wanted To Make My Family Happy Showing I Haven’t Shed Off Clothes To Do Film”

Payal Ghosh on Wednesday had an explosive, expletive-laden comment for her industry colleagues.

Advertisement

The actress claimed that her father “spent crores” to release a film which was falling short in budget.

“My dad spent crores to release this film when was running short of money @SirPareshRawal and to all Bollywood chitias,” Payal Ghosh tweeted.

My dad spent crores to release this film when was running short of money @SirPareshRawal and to all Bollywood chitias pic.twitter.com/cE1wiRfc8V — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 20, 2020 Advertisement

“I always wanted to do #soorajbarhatiya types of film, I wanted to make my family happy showing I haven’t shed off clothes to do a film. When PKPS got stuck my dad lend the money thinking my daughter is safe .. TODAY he came to know his daughter was been raped for nothing,” Payal wrote in two separate tweets, sharing a couple of posters of her 2017 release, “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi”, starring Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor.

I always wanted to do #soorajbarhatiya types of film , I wanted to make my family happy showing I haven’t shed off clothes to do a film.whn PKPS got stuck my dad lend the money thinking my daughter is safe .. TODAY he came to know his daughter was been raped for nothing. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 20, 2020

In another tweet, the actress claimed that she is not supposed to “sleep to get work” because she is “naturally beautiful” and a good actress.

“When I’m naturally so beautiful, being a good actress and dancer, why shall I sleep to get work??? Why??? What’s the advantage of being beautiful then if I have to go through the same process as others…!!” asked Payal, who has recently levelled MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

When I’m naturally so beautiful ,being a good actress and dancer, why shall I sleep to get work??? Why??? What’s the advantage of being beautiful then if I have to go through the same process as others…!! pic.twitter.com/wRJv2KFE7X — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 20, 2020

Must Read: Pankaj Tripathi AKA Mirzapur’s Kaleen Bhaiya Gives ‘Gyaan’ Ahead Of Bihar Elections



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube