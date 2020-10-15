Anurag Kashyap Row: Payal Ghosh Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Apology To Richa Chadha

Payal Ghosh had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of s*xual assault and even filed a case against him. However, the latter had denied the allegation. Currently, the case is under investigation. The ‎Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actress had also approached National Commission of Women in Delhi regarding the same.

Payal did not stop there and drag names of Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi among others while levelling accusations against the ace filmmaker. However, it did not go down well with Richa, who in return, filed a case against Payal in the court. Following the row, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has rendered an unconditional apology to Richa.

Speaking about her “unconditional” apology to Richa Chadha, Payal Gosh during an interview with Pinkvilla said that she never had any grudge against Richa and only took their names to support her claim. She also said that this case was just a ‘pebble’ on her path.

As for FIR against Anurag Kashyap, the actress further said to the publication that she relates to what Tanushree Dutta had claimed in past that offered tea at the police station but not justice. She also hopes that she does end up with a similar fate.

Payal Ghosh had not only filed a case against the filmmaker but also tagged PMO in her tweets. She also reasoned for taking the step to ensure that should anything happened to her in the future, they can claim that even the Prime Minister was aware of the incident. And she also said she had no political agenda behind tagging PMO in her tweet, as per the publication.

Earlier in the day, Taapse Pannu, who has been supporting her friend Richa Chadha from the start, had tweeted, “Unconditional apology with “certain conditions” apparently. Ab kya bole behen…. but what a fight you put up” Her tweet also included a clapping hands emoji.

Her tweet came hard on heels on a report that Payal Ghosh is ready to apologise to Richa Chadha on the condition that the latter will not file any criminal charges against her after the matter is settled.

