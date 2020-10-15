When Anurag Kashyap Claimed "Yash Raj Are The Bullies Of The Industry"

Anurag Kashyap is well known for his outspoken and rebellious nature. Just like his films, he barely filters out words while talking. We can laud him for his articulation but that’s the very reason he has always been in trouble.

In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look back at Kashyap’s one of the most controversial interviews. The interview traces back to 2007, during which he was at his candid best. He made some statements on Bollywood production house, Yash Raj Films. He vented out his frustration on censor board’s double standards and how only small films like Black Friday get targetted while big films have all the freedom.

Speaking on censor board, Anurag Kashyap quoted, “Everybody’s film releases, but movies are stalled. Dhoom: 2 has a kissing scene, it has actors in bikinis, still it gets a ‘U’ certificate. Neal N Nikki also gets a ‘U’ certificate. In a Yash Chopra film, you can use a helicopter in a scene in Mumbai. In Bunty Aur Babli you can break a train’s glass — just to show an actress you destroy government property. In a Yash Chopra film, Yashraj gets to do everything but if someone else tries then the movie is banned or then it’s marked ‘adult.’

So at the end of the day, the law is not equal for everyone. Censor is not equal for everyone. Nudity is not allowed in cinema but when Yashraj will do nudity, nudity will be allowed in the cinema. Yash Raj are the bullies of the industry. Yashraj have power over a lot of things; they get away with a lot of things. That’s why I say life is unfair, get used to it.”

Anurag Kashyap even spoke about the struggle he survived during Black Friday row.

“I went to the court many times during the hearing of Black Friday. I never felt so depressed in life when I went to court. I wanted to say many things but I was told not to say because anything I might say would be contempt of court. I realise in this country you can’t say anything. You can’t talk about films and industry because Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan or somebody else might get upset. You can’t say against the court because it is contempt of court. You can’t say anything anywhere; we are living in anarchy where there are various rajas and maharajas,” Anurag Kashyap added.

