Sushant Singh Rajput News: CBI To Submit Closure Report As It Wraps Up Its Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death on 14th June shocked the entire nation. While some people think it was a murder, others believe that the actor has committed suicide due to mental illness. We have already informed you that AIIMS reports have recently ruled out all murder theories circulating in the case. Now there are media reports claiming that CBI might soon wrap up its probe soon and submit a closure report. Read the article to know more.

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has recently got bail after being in prison for almost a month due to her involvement in the drug angle of the case. The actress has even urged CBI to take action against the neighbour who gave false statements to the media.

According to a report published by Zee News, the probe agency is most likely to submit its closure report to a CBI court in Patna in the next few days. The report also suggests that CBI has so far ruled out any foul play or conspiracy in the case. However, the court will decide the further proceeding of the allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

Besides the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the drugs case and the money laundering angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in the drug angle of the case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a raid search at ‘Raabta’ filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s Mumbai apartment in connection with the money laundering angle in the case.

Now, we are waiting for any further development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. You can share your opinion on the matter in the comments box and stay tuned to Koimoi for further updates on the same.

