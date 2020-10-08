Recently, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had refuted the murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The report concluded that the actor had committed suicide. Furthermore, the report even states that no traces of poison were found in Sushant’s mortal remains. However, it seems the late actor’s family is not pleased with the latest development.

According to reports by a leading daily, Sushant’s family has now filed a complaint against AIIMS doctors for allegedly leaking Sushant’s forensic analysis report. They also alleged that the doctors have committed professional misconduct which had resulted in bias and boastful conclusion of the evidence that was already insufficient.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Varun Singh has now demanded a fresh panel of AIIMS doctors to conduct an assessment into the actor’s death, reports Deccan Chronicle.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer in his complaint stated, “Despite asking for a copy of the report, there has been no response. The head of the forensic team was not submitting a post-mortem report but was only expressing an opinion on the findings of Cooper Hospital, which conducted the autopsy.”

As quoted by news agency ANI, lawyer Varun Singh said, “Written to CBI Director to constitute a fresh forensic team to look into reports prepared by Cooper Hospital and & to give an opinion as to whether the opinion by Cooper Hospital can be sustained or not or whether the death can be said by hanging or to be said by murder or strangulation.”

Singh further alleged that the Cooper Hospital failed to do videography of the post mortem citing that they didn’t retain sufficient viscera for future examination. Moreover, the autopsy report of Sushant did not mention the time of his death.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation as the abetment to suicide angle as the charge was mentioned in the FIR which was filed against Rhea Chakraborty.

