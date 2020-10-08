Disha Salian Death: Supreme Court To Hear PIL For Court-Monitored CBI Probe

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear the PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian on October 12.

However, during the brief hearing, the top court suggested that the petitioner should have moved the Bombay High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices A.S. Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian took up the matter through video conferencing and said it will hear the matter on Monday as the lawyer in the case was unavailable. Adjourning the matter, the top court observed in the meantime, the lawyer should move the High Court.

The plea filed through advocate Vineet Dhanda has sought a direction to Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the case after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted. The plea has urged the top court if, after perusal of the same, the court finds it unsatisfactory, then the matter may kindly be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

In connection with today’s hearing, Dhanda said he was unable to argue the matter due to some technical glitch. “The matter will again come up for hearing on Monday,” said Dhanda.

Salian died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building (Regent Galaxy) in Mumbai’s Malad West. “A week later, on the morning of June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide which creates suspicion,” said the plea.

The plea argued that Salian was in a relationship with actor Rohan Rai, who had appeared in some TV serials, and they were about to get married after the Covid-19 induced lockdown ended.

“According to a family statement given to Mumbai Police, the family was happy with the relationship. The couple was waiting for the lockdown to get over and wanted to get married immediately. Just before the lockdown, Disha and Rohan had brought 2 BHK flat in the Regent Galaxy building at Malad West…..”, added the plea.

The plea has contended that the deaths of Sushant and Salian are interconnected. “The Bihar Police reached Malwani Police Station to seek details about Sushant’s ex-managers death. However, the Mumbai Police told Bihar Police that the description of her case has been ‘deleted by accident’ and cannot be retrieved. This is to be noted that the Mumbai Police investigating officer initially was ready to share the details of the case but things changed after he received a call,” the plea claimed.

