After a very long time, we have seen such happy news. #BabaKaDhaba has been trending ever since an old man at a local eatery shop was seen crying in the video for not earning enough due to coronavirus pandemic. It’s located in Malviya Nagar and has grabbed the attention of Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker and Randeep Hooda.

A user on Twitter shared the video which went crazy viral on all the social media platforms. Take a look at the video here:

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

Resharing the video on her official Twitter account, Raveena Tandon captioned it, “#बाबाकाढाबा #dilliwalon #dil #dikhao. Whoever eats here, sends me pic, I shall put up a sweet message with your pics ! #supportlocalbusiness #localvendors”

Suniel Shetty also spoke about Baba Ka Dhaba and asked people to help their neighbourhood grow.

Let’s help put their smile back … our neighbour hood vendors need our help to ❤️🙏. https://t.co/X4RNcYOA9w — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 8, 2020

Randeep Hooda also shared the video and wrote, “Do visit if you are in Delhi! बाबा का ढाबा Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba”

Do visit if you are in Delhi! 🙏🙏 बाबा का ढाबा

Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/yEfZPx3YAG — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 8, 2020

Swara Bhasker also shared the video and captioned it, “दिल्ली! चलो ‘बाबा का ढाबा’ पर मटर पनीर खाते हैं! मालवीय नगर में! #SupportSmallBusinesses #VocalForLocal #ShowHeart”

Our heart is so full looking at the support that Baba Ka Dhaba got.

Meanwhile, the video went so viral that the Dhaba is now crowded and Baba has been taking loads of food orders. Sharing the update on Twitter, Swara wrote, “Wooohoooo! Twitter can do good too! #BabaKaDhaba #MalviyaNagar”

We got in an exclusive conversation with Apoorva who went to Baba Ka Dhaba to have lunch today and spoke about the immense response the Dhaba has been getting. “It felt surreal. I’ve eaten street food thousands of times but this was an act of humanity. Seeing so many people come together and help the elderly by buying their food amid the pandemic proved kindness still exists. If people who reside there can go and somehow help the couple by funding them, they should go. You witness humanity in its best form. The couple was over the moon but worked very hard to serve every person,” she said.

