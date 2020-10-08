Terence Lewis REACTS To Accusations Of Touching Nora Fatehi’s B*tt: “Have Enough Attention From The Opposite S*x”

Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor are currently judging India’s Best Dancer on Sony TV. The third judge on the panel is Malaika Arora. However, the actress recently contracted the novel coronavirus. Owing to the same, Bharat actress Nora Fatehi replaced her and fans have been loving watching her on TV every weekend. But the show fell into a controversy recently.

It was during the recent episode when Terence was accused of touching Nora inappropriately. However, the pictures and videos doing the rounds are fake or morphed. It could be bad camera angles that led to the entire row.

Terence Lewis for long had been slammed by netizens for the act. The ace choreographer was a target of trolls ever since the video went viral. He has now finally decided to break his silence and address the entire row that took place on the stage of India’s Best Dancer.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Terence Lewis said, “Why would I do something of that sort two weeks after shooting for a very intimate sequence with her? Thankfully, throughout my life, I have got enough love and attention from the opposite s*x to not feel deprived. I have the highest respect for Nora Fatehi. That kind of thing would only tickle a 17-year-old. I am 45.”

Furthermore, Terence shared that if he would have done anything wrong, it would have been visible on Nora’s face. “It was a moment of reverence. There were four cameras around. Why would I do something of that sort when I know I am being covered from every possible angle. And you think Nora and I would be expressionless after such a thing. Any woman would react immediately to it. She is the most dignified person, and instantly cleared it out on social media,” he added.

The entire row took place during the episode which witnessed Shatrughan Sinha grace the stage as a special guest. The judges were giving him a standing ovation on stage, which was blown out of proportion.

Previously, Nora Fatehi also reacted to the row when she commented on a post of Terence Lewis. Without saying much, Terence had shared a picture with the Bharat actress in his arms.

“Thank you, Terrence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. I’m glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass you and Geeta ma’am have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed,” Nora posted.

