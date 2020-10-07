Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Shoot For The Film At Delhi Airport’s Centaur Hotel

Laal Singh Chaddha has got late due to the pandemic. But ever since Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan have resumed the shooting, they are not leaving any stone unturned to wrap it up as per the new schedule.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan earlier travelled all the way to Turkey to shoot the film and after that, he and Kareena continued to shoot in Mumbai. It was reported exclusively by Koimoi, that the makers were taking extra care on the sets especially because of the pandemic and the fact that Kareena is expecting her second child.

Advertisement

Now the latest update is that Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan have flown to Delhi to start the new schedule. The duo was recently spotted in a Delhi college, and now as per the latest report, they are shooting at the Centaur Hotel at Delhi Airport.

An official has shared the information with ANI News which suggests, “Aamir Khan’s team is taking care of all the interior decoration in the hotel as per their requirement. Aamir Khan will be shooting in the bar (SomBar) where he will be seen breaking down the bar’s gate for the film. He will shoot many of the sequences in the hotel with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in lead. The film was earlier scheduled for Christmas 2020 release but will now hit the theatres in Christmas 2021.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared an update on her pregnancy. She is five months pregnant. In a new Instagram picture that she has posted, Kareena is seen sitting in a park, soaking in the sun. “5 months and going strong PS : The #KaftanSeries continues,” she wrote alongside the image.

On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting an addition to their family. They already have a son, Taimur Ali Khan. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support — Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut BREAKS SILENCE On Swara Bhasker’s Sarcastic ‘Return Award’ Tweet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube