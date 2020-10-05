Actress Soha Ali Khan on Sunday turned a year older, and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu posted a heart-warming wish for her on social media.

“To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the dictionary when I’m out of words,” Kunal wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted an adorable picture of him exchanging smiles with Soha.

Soha’s sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, wished the actress on Instagram.

“Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya’s mom, Saifu and Saba’s sister and my beautiful sister-in-law… Happy birthday to you. We love you,” Kareena wrote alongside an image, which features Soha and Kunal’s daughter Inaaya, and Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

On her birthday, Soha posted a picture of her hugging daughter Inaaya, who has a painting in her hand, and wrote: “Best birthday present ever.”

Meanwhile, Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an update on her pregnancy. She is five months pregnant and going strong.

In a new Instagram picture she has posted, Kareena is seen sitting in a park and soaking in the sun. “5 months and going strong PS: The #KaftanSeries continues,” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 303K likes.

On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support — Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

On September 29, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned three on Tuesday. Inaaya’s aunt, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sweet birthday message for her.

