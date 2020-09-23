On the ninth death anniversary of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi his daughter, actress Soha Ali Khan, penned an Instagram post.

Sharing a black-and-white photograph of her father, Sara wrote: “1941-2011 . To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, remembered her father-in-law.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories and posted a dashing picture of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Along with it, she put up a heart emoji.

Pataudi passed away on September 22, 2011, after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70.

Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 on Monday, and several Bollywood personalities took to social media to wish the actress.

Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor wrote: “Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline ! Love you the most.”

Kareena’s close friend Malaika Arora posted: “Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age … #fab40bebo…. love u.”

Malaika’s sister Amrita, who is also very close to Kareena, wrote: “Happy birthday our beebo , bebo ,bobee… Today you’re 40 and ohhh my gosh faaaaaabulous … To turning older and wiser and us stronger together… Love you tons.” She tagged her post with #gutsssssssssss and #fabat40.

“Happy birthday and congratulations on the to be addition,” wrote Kajol, referring to the fact that Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child.

Alia Bhatt wrote: “Happy birthday my dearest Bebo. May every wish you make today come true.”

“Happy birthday Bebo! Keep shining always. Love and hugs,” wished Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Katrina Kaif posted: “Happiest birthday to the most wonderful @Kareenakapoorkhan there’s no one like you, may u get back all the kindness and love and positivity u shower on others.”

“Wishing the one and only a very happy birthday! Keep slaying,” Anushka Sharma wrote.

Kiara Advani posted: “Happpppy Birthdayyyyyy beautiful Bebo! God bless you!”

“My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can’t wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love!” Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote.

Must Read: From Hrithik Roshan To Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Gets Bundle Of Praises From Bollywood Stars For His Singing Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube