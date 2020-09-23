Sussanne Khan's Mother Tests Positive for COVID-19; Urmila Matondkar, Riteish Deshmukh Send Good Wishes

The number of COVID-19 infected patients are increasing rapidly every day. Several Bollywood celebrities and their family members have now fallen prey to the novel coronavirus. After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan’s mother Zarine Katrak has been tested positive of COVID-19.

Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali took to Twitter to make the announcement on Tuesday. She has also shared a post on Twitter giving her mother’s health update. She tweeted, “My mom tested positive for COVID today and is doing fine. Is under medical care. Please wear your masks.”

Following the tweet by Sussanne’s sister, several celebrities extended her wishes for her mother’s speedy recovery. Actress Genelia D’Souza, who is a corona survivor herself, wrote on Twitter, “Sending your mum loads of love Farah.” Her Husband Riteish Deshmukh also sent his best wishes. Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar also tweeted, “Ohh wishing her a speedy recovery and you all take care too”

Sussane’s sister, Farah also said that their mother is doing fine, and she is currently under medical care. She requested everyone to wear masks for protection when headed out.

Here are the tweets from Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali:

My mom tested positive for Covid today and is doing fine. Is under medical care. Please wear your masks. 🙏. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 22, 2020 Sending your mum loads of love Farah ❤️ — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 22, 2020 Ohh wishing her a speedy recovery 🤗 and you all take care too ❤️ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 22, 2020 Hope she gets well soon!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Sussane Khan has been staying with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan since the lockdown was announced. The decision to stay together was taken by the couple in order to stay close to their sons Hreehan and Hridhaan. Following which, Hrithik shared a heartfelt note of gratitude on Instagram. He wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practising lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and the possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps…”

“While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.”

He added, “Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart “

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Is One Of The ONLY Three Global Actors In Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube