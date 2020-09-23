Sanjay Dutt To Return From Dubai For Third Chemotherapy Cycle

Early last month, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer and since then has been undergoing treatment for the same. The actor, recently headed to Dubai with wife Maanayata Dutt to spend quality time with their twins Iqra and Shahraan. But now, the actor will be cutting short his holiday in Dubai and heading back to the city.

As per reports in the below mentioned portal, Sanjay is scheduled for his third chemotherapy cycle in the city by September 30. So, if Dutt sticks to pre-made plans, he will be in the city by next week.

As per a report in ET, Sanjay Dutt is optimistic about his recovery and has taken both his chemotherapy cycles well. Just like the first two, Sanjay’s third chemotherapy cycle too will start in Mumbai. After his first chemotherapy cycle concluded, Dr Jalil Parkar, under whose supervision that the actor was diagnosed with lung cancer, told the portal, “It is not yet known how many cycles will be required. Chemotherapy is never easy to take and the fight against lung cancer is another battle in his life.”

Sanjay Dutt had earlier planned to head to the United States for his treatment and chemotherapy but later decided against it. He didn’t go with his second choice, Singapore and opted for chemotherapy in the city.

On the work front, Dutt has quite a full plate with movies like Shamshera, Torbaaz, Prithviraj and KGF 2. He was last seen playing a pivotal role in Sadak 2 co-starring Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film released on Disney+Hotstar on August 28.

Post being diagnosed with cancer, Sanjay Dutt shot some portions for Shamshera. For those who d no know, this film based in the 19th century is centred on a group of dacoits who stood against the British for their rights and Independence of the country. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Dutt plays a negative role in this film.

According to sources, the actor is still contemplating which of his pending films he will shoot first. An insider earlier said that the producers of Dutt’s films have extended good support and want him to recover before getting back on sets.

