Khaali Peeli: Will You Pay Rs 299 Per View To Watch The Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Starrer? Vote Now!

It has been all OTT since March this year. Due to lockdown, cinemas have been closed and platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5 came to our rescue. Many new films which were supposed to release in theatres directly released on these platforms. That’s how entertainment reached out to the audience in the past few months. However, with Khaali Peeli, it seems the industry is now looking for new options.

It’s well known so far that Khaali Peeli won’t be just another OTT release this year. It means you won’t be able to watch the film just because you have subscribed to an OTT platform. Instead, the audience will have to pay separately for the film and that too for each view they give to the film. So technically, the release will have traits of both theatrical and OTT release. Like OTT, you can watch the film only on Zee Plex’s platform and like theatre, you’ll have to pay each time you watch it. The ticket price as been shared by the team is Rs 299. While the disadvantage here is that you won’t be able to get a theatre-like experience in Rs 299, the advantage is you can share the view with as much number of people as you want.

Now our question to you is, will you opt for this new experiment? And will you watch Khaali Peeli on Zee Plex by paying Rs 299 per view? Vote and register your opinion down below in the poll:

Meanwhile, as the film releases on Zee Plex in Pay Per View format, it will also hit drive-in cinemas in Gurugram and Bangalore. The audience will be able to watch the film with their families by paying per car entry.

The method has been followed in the US earlier this year and has got some revenue for the makers.

Khaali Peeli is a romantic action drama and is being touted as a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film stars Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat in main roles. It will start streaming on Zee Plex from Oct 2.

