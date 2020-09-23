Gulshan Devaiah Answers Which Is Kangana Ranaut's Best Performance & It's NOT From Any Of Her Film

Currently, Twitter has become a battlefield. From celebrities to fans, everyone is fighting with each other. Every day, there’s a new trend of slamming some celeb or the entire Bollywood industry. After every Sushant Singh Rajput drug angle update TV media reports, some celebs immediately share their reaction. One such celebrity is Kangana Ranaut. The actress is the most active person on social media for the past few weeks.

Initially, Kangana’s sister Rangoli used to handle her Twitter account as her team. However, last month, the Panga actress officially took over the page has her own. Since then, she’s unstoppable with her tweets and opinions. Just like her, actor Gulshan Devaiah is super active on Twitter. But the Hunterrr star makes sure to make people laugh with his funny tweets.

That’s exactly what Gulshan Devaiah has done in his recent tweet. A Twitter user asked about Kangana Ranaut‘s best performance. “What’s #KanganaRanuat’s best performance?”, tweeted user Prateek. In the comments, fans were mentioning her movies like Queen, Rangoon, Fashion and others. But what stood out was Gulshan’s response.

About Kangana Ranaut’s best performance, Gulshan Devaiah tweeted, “Tweeting as Rangoli”. By Rangoli, the actress meant her sister Rangoli Chandel. His response didn’t go well with the actress’ fans who bashed him in the comments.

Check out the tweet below:

Tweeting as Rangoli 😛 https://t.co/M98itQSqjz — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut doesn’t shy away from voicing her views on different controversies. From Sushant Singh Rajput death case to #MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap, the actress has shared her thoughts about anything related to the film industry. But she also shares pics and videos about her day-to-day life. Today, she shared a picture in which she is enjoying her morning run. The actress looks refreshing amid all the greenery and beautiful flowers surrounding her.

What do you have to say about Gulshan’s answer? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

